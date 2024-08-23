Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins Preseason Game Week 3

TAMPA, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins wrap up their preseason on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. as they head to Southwest Florida to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You will be able to watch our complete coverage, including pregame and postgame coverage.

The Dolphins picked up a win over the Atlanta Falcons in its preseason opener, though team veterans quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were not in uniform for Friday's game. Miami's first-round pick, edge rusher Chop Robinson, was also not in uniform.

On Saturday, Tagovailoa went 5 for 5 with a touchdown pass in his only series to help the Fins to a 13-6 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders. Playing for the first time since he signed a four-year, $212 million extension, Tagovailoa was sharp, throwing for 51 yards on a 61-yard scoring drive that he capped with a 13-yard pass to River Cracraft on fourth-and-1. For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins closed out the game with a stop on downs inside their 10 in the closing seconds.

The Dolphins are determined to surpass their previous 11-6 record, secure a spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive season and break their 15-year AFC East title drought.

CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein will provide play-by-play commentary, accompanied by color analyst Kim Bokamper. Mike Cugno will deliver reports and conduct interviews from the sidelines.