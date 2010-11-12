Kim Bokamper CBS Miami

Former Miami Dolphins great Kim Bokamper remains part of the CBS4 Sports team every football season.

In the mid '70s and '80s, Bokamper was one of the best known members of the world champion Miami Dolphins. A linebacker, he joined the team as a first-round draft choice in 1976. He went on to play in two Pro Bowls ('80 and '81) and as a starting defensive end for Super Bowls XVII ('82) and XIX ('84). In addition, he received an Outstanding Linebacker Award in 1981.

Since retiring from the game, Bokamper has pursued a successful career in broadcasting. From '92 - '96, he was the host of "Sports Talk 610" on WIOD, during which time he also hosted the Dolphins pre-game and post-game shows. He was a football analyst for Channel 33's "Sunday Night Sports Rap" from '93 - '96 and since '96, he's hosted "Sports Talk" on 560 WQAM. Since last year, he's worked with News4 as a football analyst.

A successful businessman and consultant, Bokamper donates his time to a number of charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Association, the Cystic Fibrosis Association, the United Way, and Special Olympics. He's also served as president of both the Miami Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association and the Miami Dolphins Alumni association.

Bokamper attended San Jose State where he graduated in '76.

Contact Kim Kokamper: Email | Twitter | Facebook