Steven "Goldie" Goldstein CBS Miami

Steven "Goldie" Goldstein is a sports broadcasting veteran and trusted voice in South Florida. He joined CBS4 News as a sports anchor/reporter, commentator and occasional news anchor in 2015.

Goldie is the longtime voice of the NHL's Florida Panthers, spending nine seasons as the television play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports Florida. He originally spent two years as the Panthers radio play-by-play reporter and has been with the team since 1997 as their television and radio host.

He has extensive national experience, working four Olympics for CBS Radio/Westwood One. Most recently, he served as the hockey play-by-play voice o at the 2014 Sochi Winter games and at the 2010 games in Vancouver. He also served as the hockey studio host and reporter in Nagano in 1998 and producer at the 1994 games at Lillehammer.

Goldie served as the host of the 2016 Stanley Cup finals. He has also hosted NFL shows and covered several Super Bowls for Westwood One radio network. In addition, he hosted morning drive radio on WQAM and WINZ radio Miami, served as pre and post-game host for the Miami Dolphins Radio Network and Miami Hurricanes football from 1995-2004 and 2012-2015.

Additionally, Goldie has hosted Miami Dolphins weekly television shows. His radio experience includes cohosting the Pete Rose Show and other national talk shows from 1995-1997. Goldie began his career at CBS Radio Network in New York and reporter for WFAN radio and various national radio outlets.

A graduate of S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University, Goldie is from Brooklyn, New York, and attended Canarsie High School. He is married to wife Dana and has two sons, Jake and Kyle.

Contact Steven "Goldie" Goldstein: Twitter