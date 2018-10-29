Mike Cugno CBS Miami

Mike Cugno joined CBS4 News as a producer, reporter and sports anchor in October 2014.

Cugno is a Miami native. He attended Miami's Christopher Columbus High School before getting accepted to Florida State University where he studied communications. He graduated with Bachelor's in Communication, Minor in Business. Following his studies, he was hired as an Associate Sports Producer at NBC 6 South Florida. He spent three years at WTVJ, eventually working his way on air covering local sports and doing features stories for the newscast as well as their program "Sports Final."

Cugno claims that it was his passion for all of South Florida sports team — including the Dolphins, Hurricanes, Heat, Marlins and Panthers — that led him to a career in broadcast journalism.

