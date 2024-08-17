Watch CBS News
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa plays 1 series and throws TD pass in Dolphins' 13-6 win over Commanders

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Tua Tagovailoa went 5-for-5 with a touchdown pass in his only series to help the Miami Dolphins to a 13-6 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

Playing for the first time since he signed a four-year, $212 million extension, Tagovailoa was sharp, throwing for 51 yards on a 61-yard scoring drive that he capped with a 13-yard pass to River Cracraft on fourth-and-1.

Washington rookie Jayden Daniels was solid as well, playing two series and going 10 of 12 for 78 yards and rushing for 13 yards. The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft led drives of 46 and 52 yards. The first ended on a missed field goal from 49 yards by Riley Patterson, who connected from 46 yards on the second.

Patterson went 2 for 4 on the night, also connecting from 38 yards and missing from 43.

Jason Sanders made field goals from 39 and 33 yards for the Dolphins.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.