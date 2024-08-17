Tua Tagovailoa plays 1 series and throws TD pass in Dolphins' 13-6 win over Commanders

Tua Tagovailoa went 5-for-5 with a touchdown pass in his only series to help the Miami Dolphins to a 13-6 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

Playing for the first time since he signed a four-year, $212 million extension, Tagovailoa was sharp, throwing for 51 yards on a 61-yard scoring drive that he capped with a 13-yard pass to River Cracraft on fourth-and-1.

Washington rookie Jayden Daniels was solid as well, playing two series and going 10 of 12 for 78 yards and rushing for 13 yards. The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft led drives of 46 and 52 yards. The first ended on a missed field goal from 49 yards by Riley Patterson, who connected from 46 yards on the second.

Patterson went 2 for 4 on the night, also connecting from 38 yards and missing from 43.

Jason Sanders made field goals from 39 and 33 yards for the Dolphins.