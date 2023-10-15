Watch Live: Miami FC eyes playoff berth but must face Sacramento Republic first

MIAMI -- With the final game of the USL Championship regular season on tap, Miami FC prepares for its most significant test of the season.

Miami will hit the road Saturday to play Sacramento Republic, the top team in the Western Conference, to decide their playoff fate.

Kickoff starts at 10 PM at Heart Health Park.

The game will be broadcast on TV33 and CBSMiami.com, and available for streaming on ESPN+, and YouTube for international viewers.

Despite the turbulent start to the season, Miami FC is on a roll.

Just in time for the playoffs, Miami is riding a four-match win streak against some of the top competition in the league. With a victory over Sacramento, Miami can secure their place in the postseason.

Miami is currently one point ahead of Detroit City FC in the league standings, so Miami will be closely monitoring the Detroit match earlier in the day to determine the necessary outcome for their own game.

With a loss from Detroit, Miami will automatically advance. If Detroit draws, Miami must win or draw to qualify. Despite all of the variables in play, Miami will focus on the task at hand and beating Sacramento.

Riding the wave from their late-minute comeback thriller against Charleston, Miami will call on Joaquín Rivas for another huge performance. Rivas has the ability to conjure moments of magic, and displayed his class with a goal and an assist in Week 31, earning him USL Championship Player of the Week.

Heading into the final game of the season, Miami FC will rely on Rivas to once again ignite their offense. His vision and clinical finishing make him a serious threat to any defense, and Sacramento will have a difficult task trying to limit his output for 90 minutes.

This Saturday Miami faces the ultimate test, and it's a tribute to their growth and resilience throughout the regular season. Regardless of the outcome, their journey has been one to remember, and it has reaffirmed their status as a rising force in the USL Championship.

