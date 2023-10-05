Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami FC in driver's seat for final playoff spot

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami FC in driver's seat for final playoff spot
Miami FC in driver's seat for final playoff spot 04:12

MIAMI - With only two matches remaining in the regular season, Miami FC is in the driver's seat for the final playoff spot in the USL Championship playoffs. 

Miami FC is preparing for what might be the biggest match of the season against Charleston Battery. 

Miami FC Player Joaquin Rivas joined CBS Miami Mike Cugno on the set of Game Changers to talk about the team's playoff push.  

The game will be broadcast on TV33 this Saturday - LIVE on TV33 at 7 p.m.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 7:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.