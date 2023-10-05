Miami FC in driver's seat for final playoff spot

MIAMI - With only two matches remaining in the regular season, Miami FC is in the driver's seat for the final playoff spot in the USL Championship playoffs.

Miami FC is preparing for what might be the biggest match of the season against Charleston Battery.

Miami FC Player Joaquin Rivas joined CBS Miami Mike Cugno on the set of Game Changers to talk about the team's playoff push.

The game will be broadcast on TV33 this Saturday - LIVE on TV33 at 7 p.m.