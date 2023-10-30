WATCH LIVE: BSO sheriff on arrest of sexual battery suspect of Parkland woman

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is holding a press conference to talk about the recent arrest of a suspect accused of committing sexual battery on a Parkland woman.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and CBSNewsMiami.com will be streaming it.

Tony will address the community on the arrest of Antonio Doll.

The victim told detectives she arrived home from work and while walking into the family room she was hit and thrown on the floor by an unknown man.

BSO said Doll used a sharp object to force the victim to a bedroom where he sexually battered her.

Later, BSO said, Doll ransacked her bedroom and took some of her personal items before fleeing the area.

BSO said Doll was located in Miami on Friday and taken into custody. He was transported to BSO Main Jail.