BSO arrests man accused of sexually assaulting, burglarizing Parkland woman

PARKLAND — A man was arrested on Friday for sexual battery after he allegedly assaulted and burglarized a woman in her home when she returned from work on Monday evening.

Broward Sheriff's Office stated Sunday that Antonio Doll, 54, is currently facing various charges including sexual battery coercion by threat of force, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.

According to BSO, the victim came to SUV detectives and told them that on Monday around 4:15 p.m., when she came home from work and walked into her family room, she was hit and thrown on the floor by an unknown man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect -- later identified as Doll -- used a "sharp object" and forced the victim into a bedroom, where he sexually battered her. Moments later, he ransacked her bedroom, took some of her personal belongings and fled.

After further investigation, detectives identified Doll and arrested him in Miami on Friday. He was then transported to BSO Main Jail.