Watch Bayfront Park's New Years Eve fireworks show at home, on your phone

MIAMI - If you can't make it out to a New Year's Eve fireworks show over the weekend, we have the hottest ticket in town. We will be streaming Miami's Bayfront Park NYE fireworks show Saturday night beginning at 11:45 p.m.

If you're planning to go to the park to ring in the new year, it will be one of the hottest parties in town.

There will be six hours of live music. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and even South Africa.

As the clock ticks down to midnight, there will be a 15-minute fireworks display.

The event is free. It starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

Organizers recommend utilizing the Metromover, if possible, to cut down on car congestion. Also, don't backpacks or large coolers, as those will not be permitted.

