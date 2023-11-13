Watch CBS News
Warm & breezy South Florida Monday, a few showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Monday will be warm and breezy with a few showers. Highs climb to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times through Wednesday evening. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory goes into effect later in the day due to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

The winds will increase the rest of the week and the rain chance will rise.

On Tuesday we stay warm and breezy with spotty showers. The rain chance is highest on Wednesday and Thursday due to a warm front and an area of low pressure that will be increasing moisture across South Florida.

By this weekend the rain chance decreases and we'll be warmer with highs close to the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 8:53 AM EST

