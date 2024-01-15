Warm, breezy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr holiday

MIAMI - A mild start to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with temperatures in the low to mid-70s across South Florida.

Monday will be warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s and the rain chance will be higher with the potential for scattered showers and some storms. Cooler by Wednesday and Thursday with low 60s in the morning and highs in the low to mid-70s.

The rain chance is low mid to late week with spotty showers possible.

Our next cold front arrives this weekend and lows will fall to the 50s by Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.