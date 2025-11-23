Warm and dry Sunday in South Florida with increasing rain chances as week progresses

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm, dry Sunday with increasing chances of rain as the week progresses.

High temperatures across South Florida will hit the lower 80s with a low chance of spotty storms through the afternoon. As tropical moisture moves into the region by mid-week, we'll see rain chances increasing on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day will be warm but with spotty mid-afternoon rainstorms. The rain increases next weekend with 60% chances of rain on both days.

A polar vortex will drop down and cover most of the continental United States, pushing low temperatures below freezing during the overnight hours.

The jet stream will stay north of the Florida border, keeping the state warm for the Thanksgiving holiday.