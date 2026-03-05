Watch CBS News
Major warehouse fire in northwest Miami-Dade prompts massive emergency response

Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Fire crews in Miami-Dade are working to contain and extinguish a massive blaze that broke out at a warehouse in Miami Gardens late Thursday Morning.

Fire at northwest Miami-Dade warehouse continues to rage as crews from around region race to scene 01:38

Few details have been released, but officials said the fire was burning at the Global Warehouse Solutions at 20600 Northwest 47th Avenue.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that people in the area could be seeing a massive plume of thick, black smoke, as the fire continues to rage.

Thick, black smoke fills sky above northwest Miami-Dade as massive warehouse fire rages 04:48

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze or if any injuries have been reported.

