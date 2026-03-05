Major warehouse fire in northwest Miami-Dade prompts massive emergency response

Fire crews in Miami-Dade are working to contain and extinguish a massive blaze that broke out at a warehouse in Miami Gardens late Thursday Morning.

Few details have been released, but officials said the fire was burning at the Global Warehouse Solutions at 20600 Northwest 47th Avenue.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that people in the area could be seeing a massive plume of thick, black smoke, as the fire continues to rage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze or if any injuries have been reported.