Voyeur caught on camera in North Lauderdale store

Man sought for taking "up skirt" pics in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for a man who was caught on camera committing a disturbing act.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Lewis Phillips, 27, followed a woman inside a Family Dollar store in North Lauderdale and began taking pictures of her.

On the store's surveillance video, at one point he's seen placing his cell phone underneath the woman's dress while she stands in line.

The woman noticed and tried to grab the phone, but he ran off.

Sheriff's investigators urge anyone who knows where he is to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).