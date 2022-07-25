Voting in upcoming Primary Election? Here's what you need to know

Monday is last day to register to vote in August primary

Monday is last day to register to vote in August primary

MIAMI - Monday, July 25th, is the last day to register or change your party affiliation if you are planning on casting your ballot in the upcoming August 23rd Primary Election.

Florida is a closed primary state and that means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates.

The winners of the primaries head to a general election.

Remember that once you register, you can expect to receive a voter information card.

Click here to register or change party affiliation.

If you live in Miami-Dade, click here for important information you need to know. For Broward, click here.