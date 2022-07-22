Voting in upcoming Primary Election? Here's what you need to know

MIAMI - If you are planning on casting your ballot in the upcoming August 23rd Primary Election, Monday is the last day to register or change your party affiliation.

Florida is a closed primary state and that means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates.

The winners of the primaries head to a general election.

Remember that once you register, you can expect to receive a voter information card.

Click here to register or change party affiliation.

If you live in Miami-Dade, click here for important information you need to know. For Broward, click here.