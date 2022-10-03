"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November General Election

MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.

Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.

In Miami- Dade, more than 400 thousand 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots are on the way to voters.

"For us, the election is here. Tomorrow we'll already have people returning their ballots. So from our perspective, the election is here," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

She said those who have requested a ballot should be on the lookout for it.

"So we want our voters who have a request on file to start looking in their mailbox over the next couple of days," she said.

The Miami-Dade elections department is not only working hard to make sure this election cycle runs smoothly, but they've also offered to help on the west coast where voters are dealing with clean up from Hurricane Ian.

"Lee county is a short two hours away from us, they're our neighbors, so we have offered to help in any way that we can. We have extra equipment, we have ballot paper, we have generators. So when they are able to assess what their needs are we stand ready to assist," said White.

Since this election includes the race for governor, a U.S. Senate seat, and several U.S. representatives, White said it's a good idea to do some research before you cast your ballot. She said you can go online and take a look at what you'll be voting on.

"You put in your name and date of birth and you can see your specific ballot. So important in an election like this one so that you can do the research on the candidates," she said.

In Miami-Dade, 'Vote by Mail' ballots can be requested online or by calling (305) 499-8444. They can also be requested by mail. Click on the image below to download or print the form.

Return to:

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Section

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 521250

Miami FL 33152

In Broward, 'Vote by Mail' ballots can be requested online or by calling (954) 357-7055.

They can also be requested via fax at (954) 357-7070.

For those not requesting a ballot online, completed request forms can be returned via fax, email, or mail.

For those returning it by mail, send to:

Supervisor of Election

Vote-by-Mail Section

P.O. Box 29001

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302

In Monroe County, a ballot can be requested online.

For more information Click Here or call (305)292-3416.