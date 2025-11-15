Stolen truck suspect avoids law enforcement by hiding in Florida swamp for 2 days, deputies say

A stolen truck suspect was caught earlier this week after he eluded and fled from law enforcement by hiding in a Central Florida state park swamp for over two days, deputies said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Earl Dorey was spotted in a stolen truck on Wednesday, and as deputies tried to arrest him, he bailed out of the vehicle and ran into De Leon Springs State Park, a natural spring located about 47 miles north of Orlando.

During the chase, bodycam video shared on the sheriff's office Facebook page showed Dorey leading deputies deeper into the swamp, where he pointed a gun at them and himself as they headed deeper into De Leon Springs.

"He's in the water," a deputy can be heard yelling. "Dude, just give the f--- up!"

Despite being able to capture two other suspects who were also inside the stolen truck with him, deputies were unable to apprehend Dorey.

On Friday afternoon, VCSO provided an update on Facebook, stating that Dorey was captured after one of their K-9 units found him, covered in mud, shoeless and pantless.

"His only complaint [Friday] is that he's thirsty and his legs hurt," the agency said.

Dorey was then taken to a local hospital before being booked in jail on his warrants and other charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.