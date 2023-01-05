Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead, three injured
MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided.
The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home.
One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.