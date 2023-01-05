Watch CBS News
Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead, three injured

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

One dead in NW Miami-Dade crash
One dead in NW Miami-Dade crash 01:26

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided.

The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home.

One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 

