Village of Bal Harbour sued over proposed expansion to build

Village of Bal Harbour sued over proposed expansion to build

Village of Bal Harbour sued over proposed expansion to build

MIAMI - The owners of Bal Habour Shops is suing the Village of Bal Harbour.

It's over their proposed expansion to build a new hotel and residential complex at the luxury mall.

The owners accuse the Village of Bal Harbour of violating the Live Local Act.

The law went into effect last year. It gives developers the ability to bypass city council votes, that's when building affordable housing.

Many residents are angry, saying they were blindsided by the plan.

CBS News Miami was told this is the first time a developer has asked a court to enforce the law against the wishes of residents in the area.