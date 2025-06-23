Vigil held for teen victims of Pompano Beach crash, St. Thomas Aquinas community mourns

The Saint Thomas Aquinas High School community gathered Monday morning for a prayer vigil to honor five students involved in a tragic crash in Pompano Beach.

Despite summer break, many returned to campus to grieve the two lives lost and to support the three students still recovering.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old driving a white Mercedes collided with another vehicle Friday night, sending the car across the road and into a third vehicle. All five teens in the Mercedes were hospitalized after the crash.

Friends and family say Richard Grable and Jayden Vico did not survive. Grable's father confirmed his son's death in a Facebook post.

Classmates remember lives lost

"I just feel so bad for the families," said John Myhre, a rising senior. "They were amazing kids, and this was a horrible thing that happened for everyone involved."

Another student, Maverick Mccoure, said, "We've known Richie since Pre-K, it just doesn't feel real."

During the vigil, school officials identified the three other passengers as Tomas Browns, Aiden Finkel, and Ryan Bradley. All three remain hospitalized.

Ongoing investigation and memorial at crash site

Flowers and candles now line the sidewalk near the crash scene, where shattered glass and a broken fence still remain.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says speed may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.