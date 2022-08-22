Viewing for MDPD officer killed in line of duty held Monday afternoon

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Monday that the public would be able to attend the viewing for officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at the Vior Funeral Home.

The viewing will be open to the public Monday afternoon from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the funeral home located at 291 NW 37th Avenue in Miami.

The service is open to law enforcement and the general public.

Echaverry, 29, was shot last Monday night while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Dania Beach. He was taken to Jackson Memorial where he died on Wednesday.

Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez in a statement. "We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty under both Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and Director Ramirez.