Newly released video shows SUV running red light before hit-and-run that nearly killed Miami woman

A woman who was struck and nearly killed while riding a scooter is hoping newly released surveillance video will help Miami Police identify the driver who left her gravely injured in the street.

Cristian Contreras is speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami as police released video from the crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. on May 17 at SW 8th Ave. and SW 7th St. in Little Havana.

Surveillance video shows SUV running red light before crash

"The car came and I couldn't see him. I was hit and I lost my consciousness. I woke up in the hospital. I was in the hospital for 17 days, I hurt my femur. I hurt my hand, my wrist, my clavicle, my teeth. I was in extreme pain and I felt really bad and I was grateful God helped me through these moments," she said.

"What I want in this case is justice. That way what happened to me will not happen to others. For him not to stop was unconscionable. Not to know if I lived or died. He did not know if I had children or not. I am 29 years old and I have 3 children and I am still in pain. I am not able to go back to work and I had recent surgery on my left hand," Contreras said.

"I hope that people will see this video and they can find the person who was driving and that they can find out who did it," she added.

Police said the video shows a car, possibly a dark-colored Mazda SUV, speeding southbound on S.W. 8th Ave., running a red light and striking the 2017 Honda scooter Contreras was riding.

Video from the scene showed wreckage scattered across the roadway, and Contreras was transported to a hospital. Investigators recovered a piece of a bumper at the scene and released a photo of the type of vehicle that may have been involved.

They said that as Contreras lay in the road, the driver sped away without stopping.

Miami Police urge public to help identify hit-and-run driver

"We urge anyone with information to come forward. We have been working on this case for several months and detectives have exhausted all leads," Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva said.

"Upon reviewing that surveillance video, it is miraculous that the victim survived. Of course she was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition at that time. But is really a blessing that she survived that drive. Whoever did this we need you to come forward," she said.

Delva noted that unless factors such as DUI are involved, many crashes are not criminal, but leaving the scene is.

"The minute you decide to leave the scene and not call 911 or render aid, it becomes criminal in nature. That victim could have lost her life," Delva said.

Oscar Vega told CBS News Miami he was next to the scooter and saw the crash unfold.

"It was an SUV, grey or black in color. It was big SUV. I started to cry because that person almost got killed. I wanted to get the tag but the guy was going so fast. He ran away and he didn't stop," Vega said.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 371-TIPS (8477).