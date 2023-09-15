Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows school employee hitting non verbal autistic child, grabbing him by ankles

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Caught on camera: School employee hitting 3 year-old nonverbal autistic child, knocking him down
Caught on camera: School employee hitting 3 year-old nonverbal autistic child, knocking him down 01:00

OHIO -- Parents are heartbroken after finding out, through student services, their 3-year-old non-verbal autistic son was physically mistreated by a school employee at his school. 

The incident, caught on camera, shows a school employee hitting the autistic student on the back of his head causing the child to fall down. 

It didn't end there. The teacher then picked him up by his ankles and walked back down the hall.  

The now former school worker was taking the 3-year-old to the restroom.    

That's when the toddler broke free and ran off. 

Parents say they didn't find out about the incident until child protective services told them about it.

The school had initially told them the boy bumped his head.

"I was told there wasn't any videos in the classroom, but it didn't happen in the classroom, it was the hallway." said the mother of the student. 

"It just made me mad; I want to be physical with him, but I can't. I have to do it the right way." said the father. 

Police have not said anything about potential charges.

The school says the worker is no longer employed with them. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.