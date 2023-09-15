Video shows school employee hitting non verbal autistic child, grabbing him by ankles

Caught on camera: School employee hitting 3 year-old nonverbal autistic child, knocking him down

OHIO -- Parents are heartbroken after finding out, through student services, their 3-year-old non-verbal autistic son was physically mistreated by a school employee at his school.

The incident, caught on camera, shows a school employee hitting the autistic student on the back of his head causing the child to fall down.

It didn't end there. The teacher then picked him up by his ankles and walked back down the hall.

The now former school worker was taking the 3-year-old to the restroom.

That's when the toddler broke free and ran off.

Parents say they didn't find out about the incident until child protective services told them about it.

The school had initially told them the boy bumped his head.

"I was told there wasn't any videos in the classroom, but it didn't happen in the classroom, it was the hallway." said the mother of the student.

"It just made me mad; I want to be physical with him, but I can't. I have to do it the right way." said the father.

Police have not said anything about potential charges.

The school says the worker is no longer employed with them.