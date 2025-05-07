Video shows raging flames rip through a Miami Gardens home, 2 dead

A massive fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a Miami Gardens home near Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said just after 3:30 a.m. they received word of the fire at 1890 NW 185 Terrace.

People who live in the neighborhood said they woke to the sound of explosions.

"It was a booming sound. Boom, like it was an explosion and the Earth kind of shook. So I'm like what is that? And then another one, but it wasn't as bad. My daughter-in-law and her daughter were running around and I said what's up. They said the sound came from the back. When I ran to the sliding glass doors, I saw the fire," Vanessa Wilcox, who lives behind the home, said.

Wilcox said she went into her backyard and used a garden hose to try to put out the fire and keep it from spreading any further.

A family member of the couple who live in the home said they both died.

People who live in the area have been evacuated due to an active gas line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.