Video shows aftermath of police shooting in North Miami during stolen car investigation

Video shows law enforcement pulling man from car moments after they shot him in North Miami

Video shows law enforcement pulling man from car moments after they shot him in North Miami

Video shows law enforcement pulling man from car moments after they shot him in North Miami

A stolen car investigation in North Miami on Wednesday ended in gunfire, with one suspect shot during an exchange with police and Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies, according to North Miami police.

North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause said officers were investigating a possible stolen vehicle with two people inside in the 400 block of NE 137 Street when things took a dangerous turn.

"Shortly thereafter, gunfire was exchanged by officers and a male subject was shot multiple times," Gause said.

Corey Higgs lives in the Prestige Vista apartment complex and heard the gunfire.

"He drove towards the officers, that's why they shot him. That's my understanding," he said. "I thought it was fireworks at first, and then I heard louder booms. It was three regular shots, boom, boom, boom. Then I heard a loud boom and some rapid fire, like some (type of) automatic weapon."

Man pulled from vehicle after North Miami shooting

Higgs captured the aftermath on his cellphone. The video shows deputies and police officers, with guns drawn, pull a man out of a vehicle.

"Drag him out, drag him out, get him, get him," the officers can be heard yelling as they pull a man out.

Higgs video also captured the paramedics arriving to treat the injured man, along with the arrest of a second suspect in the front of the complex.

North Miami police said two officers were hurt during the incident, but they were not shot.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed one deputy fired their weapon during the exchange of gunfire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation in the shooting.

Chief Gause said the incident shows how dangerous police work can be.

"I would tell you that the police work that we do every day involves officers putting their lives on the line and everyone knows this can be a dangerous profession but our officers are trained well to deal with this," she said.

Gause also urged people to come forward if they can help detectives in this investigation.