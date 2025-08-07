Video released in hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old grandfather near North Miami

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video showing the moments before a 69-year-old was fatally struck in a hit-and-run near North Miami, as his family pleads for answers and justice.

Family remembers 'pillar' of their lives

"Words can't even describe what we're going through. It's really hard," said Steven De Moya, Enrique De Moya's son.

"It's really hard losing the pillar of your family, someone who brought so much energy, so much life, was very caring, really loved his family."

"He was a man of very few words, but those words meant so much to everybody," added Stephany Sarmiento De Moya, Enrique's granddaughter. His family described him as the life of the party with a young spirit who adored his loved ones.

Police seek suspect, offer $5,000 reward

Surveillance footage shows De Moya crossing Northwest 131st Street at Northwest Seventh Avenue on Saturday when he was struck by a 2014–2017 silver Toyota Tundra. The driver fled the scene.

"Where's the humanity? Where's the compassion? You wouldn't want this to happen to your family member, why would you do it to someone else's family?" Steven said.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.