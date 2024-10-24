Video of Burmese python eating deer in Florida Everglades serves as dangerous reminder, scientists say

MIAMI — Florida scientists got more than they ever imagined when they actually came across a Burmese python eating a full-grown deer.

"These are things you don't see every day," one of them whispered in the video.

It's a rare sight that scientists came upon while tracking pythons in the Florida Everglades.

That's a 77-pound, full-grown buck in the mouth of a 14.8-foot python.

"It's almost like we caught the serial killer in the act here out in the field," said biologist Ian Bartoszek, who's with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples.

"Everything is on the menu for native wildlife in Florida. In fact, it's easier to say what they don't eat," he continued. "We haven't seen them eat fish or turtles, but if it's furry and feathery. It's probably on the menu of the python."

"The moral the story is don't underestimate the Burmese python," Bartoszek said.

Marshall Jones, a fifth-generation gladesman at Mack's Fish Camp, told CBS News Miami that he's seen the pythons eat all sorts of animals.

"I have seen pythons take down large prey," he said. "I've seen them take down deer here in the Everglades. I've seen them take rabbits, large birds like turkey vultures and great blue herons."

Jones said native wildlife isn't prepared to take on the invasive apex predator. Between the pythons and man-made problems, he's seen an alarming decrease in native species.

"Growing up here, I witnessed the Everglades full of wildlife, just absolutely teaming with every species that is now near the extinction level," he said. "And, my children have seen substantially less and I fear that my grandchildren will see practically none."

Scientists said pythons will eat just about anything. For example, during necropsies, they pull out 85 different species of animals from pythons stomaches.

If you see a python, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (888) IVE-GOT-1.