Victim of alleged 2022 sex assault at Broward Mall speaks out

MIAMI - A woman living with autism is speaking out after she says she was sexually assaulted inside a Broward Mall bathroom back in May of 2022.

Jane Doe says she is on a mission with a negligence lawsuit.

"My goal is to make mall safer for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders," Doe said.

In the suit, Jane Doe alleges Broward Mall and its parent company Pacific Retail, as we as Universal Security Company, the parent company of Allied Universal Security, were negligent for "failing to properly and adequately secure its premises" as well as "failing to provide adequate security…"

"I will not be silent or silenced. I will give my voice to those who are not treated fairly or equally, and those with autism spectrum disorders who are victims of sexual crimes," she said.

"I am a young adult living with autism spectrum disorder who was sexually assaulted in a family restroom," said Doe.

Doe said she was sitting in the food court of the mall after volunteering with a program to mentor people living with autism.

She said she was approached by Terrance Style and that he coerced her into a restroom and sexually attacked her. Style faces a list of charges, including sexual battery and false imprisonment. He entered not-guilty pleas for the charges against him.

"I am still traumatized about what happened. I have been more hyper-aware since the incident and I'm always looking around when I go out because of the attack," she said.

"Security is not a privilege. Security is a right. And when our client went to the mall that day, Broward Mall and Allied Security did not protect her," attorney Kimberly Wald said.

The mall released a statement saying, " "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers. We make significant security investments both in personal and technology, as well as cooperate with local law enforcement teams as needed."

We reached out to Allied Security and the suspect's attorney but have not heard back yet.