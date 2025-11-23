Indian River County deputy injured in deadly Vero Beach eviction shooting released from hospital, sheriff's office says

The Indian River County deputy who was injured in Friday's deadly eviction shooting in Vero Beach has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday afternoon, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office announced that Deputy Florentino Arizpe was released from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital around 12 p.m. and is continuing his recovery at home surrounded by support.

"Today brought a much-needed moment of relief and gratitude," the sheriff's office said.

However, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that David Long, the locksmith who was working alongside its deputies, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"Please keep him and his family close in your thoughts," the sheriff's office said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office continued, saying that it's still mourning the loss of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, who was shot and killed during Friday's incident. Arizpe and Long were also injured during the shooting.

"Her courage, service, and sacrifice will forever be honored," the sheriff's office said. "We stand with her family, friends, and colleagues as we mourn together. Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow will never be forgotten."

Indian River County deputy killed, 2 wounded in Vero Beach eviction shooting

Mashkow, a 47-year-old deputy and 25-year veteran of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, was fatally wounded when gunfire erupted during what Sheriff Eric Flowers described as a routine call for service. Her death marked the second time that a deputy was killed in the line of duty in 100 years.

The shooting took place at a gated community in the 1100 block of Governors Way in Vero Beach, roughly 140 miles north of Miami. According to Flowers, Mashkow, Arizpe and others were carrying out an eviction requested by Halberstam's family when the violence broke out.

"This is not someone that was on our radar - this was our standard call for service, the eviction, the regular duties that our officers do day in and day out," Flowers said Friday during a press conference.

Suspect dies from his injuries, Mashkow gets promoted posthumously

Halberstam, who was described as being in his 30s, was shot by deputies and hospitalized in critical condition, where he underwent surgery. He then died from his injuries on Saturday afternoon, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared in an earlier Facebook post.

Authorities said Halberstam had a prior criminal record in Virginia and officials said there had been at least one previous call for service at the residence where the eviction and shooting took place.

In the same Facebook post that announced Halberstam's death, the sheriff's office said that Mashkow was also posthumously promoted to sergeant within its ranks and, from now on, will be addressed as Sgt. Mashkow. Her funeral services will also be provided at a later date, the agency added.

"Thank you to all of our community for your continued support during these difficult times," the sheriff's office said.