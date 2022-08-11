Verizon customers fume after service outage

MIAMI - Some South Floridians are fuming on social media after Verizon's cellular service went out.

Verizon said the outage was caused by a cut in a fiber optic during overnight construction work.

"A fiber cut caused by overnight construction is impacting service for customers in the Miami area -- concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly."

Romy Carrillo, who runs a landscaping business in Miami, said it's been frustrating.

"I turn it on and off and nothing would work. I'm losing my clients. Nobody can talk to me. I can't text message, I can't call anybody, it's affecting me," she said. "I don't have one call coming in."

Some of the carrier's customers took to Twitter to complain.

Verizon what’s going on with no service in Miami since last night? Anyone have service down here? @Verizon — Seshionz (@seshionz) August 11, 2022

Ummm.....VERIZON WIRELESS, I need to use my freakin phone.📵 #verizonoutage #verizon — Sean Robeson (@RoVocals) August 11, 2022

For those impacted, Verizon is finally acknowledging there is an outage in Miami. https://t.co/kCrZsndihC — Cindi Avila (@ChefCindi) August 11, 2022

At the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com reported more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon. As the service is being restored, that number has dramatically dropped.

Around noon, Verizon said all service had been restored.