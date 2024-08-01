Venezuela grieves victims killed in protests, Sen. Rubio asks to reinstate sanctions

Venezuelan crisis continues, as those killed during protests are buried

Venezuelan crisis continues, as those killed during protests are buried

MIAMI - Human Rights Watch reports that as many as 17 people have been killed since protests against Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro's reelection erupted on Monday.

"My brother was the target, he wasn't killed by a stray bullet… he was only 15," said Claudia in tears, still studded by the death of her younger brother. He was seen in one of the protests in Maracaibo, and now he is part of a growing list.

"It's our people, our children, our brothers, and sisters," said Miami Luis Gonzalez, a Venezuelan American in Doral. He reiterates Nicolas Maduro promised a bloodbath if he would not win the elections and though the incumbent president claims he did, the international community does not take his word neither do many Venezuelans.

"Our people are suffering too much!" said Gonzalez.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan capital seemed normal, opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez told their supporters this is the time the international community needs to see what Maduro will do (being that he is under so much pressure). Machado had not encouraged people to go out and protest in the last 24 hours.

"The sanctions are important," said Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio. He is the latest South Florida politician to ask Washington for immediate action.

This week, other elected officials including Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo asked the White House to put pressure on the Maduro Regime and support the Venezuelan opposition.

"There isn't going to be a diplomatic solution, unfortunately, in short term," said the Florida Senator.

According to Rubio, this conflict is not only a problem for the U.S. but also for Venezuela's neighbors.

Among other things, because of the wave of migration Maduro causes, affects surrounding nations too.

The Republican Senator also addressed those who obeyed Maduro's orders, the Venezuelan armed forces.

"I do think there are ways to work with other countries to increase the chances that there won't be a bloodbath because the ranking file serving with arms, serving with uniforms would refuse to partake in that, and that's a critical component."

For Gonzalez, time is of the essence. "Every time we are losing time, people are dying."