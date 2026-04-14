2 men injured after a Fort Lauderdale crash involving a USPS truck, officials say

At least one man has been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

The accident happened in the 1600 block of Southwest 4th Avenue.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where the USPS truck and a white sedan were both damaged. The USPS truck is seen with significant damage to the front bumper. The white vehicle is seen with significant damage to the driver's side of the car and the front bumper.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, when the officers responded to the crash, they discovered that the driver of the mail truck had been ejected from the mail truck.

The mail carrier was taken to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center with what police describe as "serious injuries." The second driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

FLPD said that SW 4th Avenue is currently closed in both directions from SW 15th to 17th Street as officials direct traffic in the area.

The investigation is currently active, so no word yet on what caused the crash or if any of the drivers will face charges.