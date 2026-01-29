USPS employee arrested after pepper-spraying 3 dogs while delivering mail in Broward, Lauderhill police say

A Fort Lauderdale man and U.S. Postal Service employee was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty after investigators say he repeatedly pepper-sprayed three dogs through a fence while delivering mail in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill police said the incident happened Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Northwest 51st Avenue, where the dogs were inside a fenced yard. According to investigators, video provided by the dogs' owner showed a man approaching the fence and spraying the animals multiple times with what was later identified as pepper spray.

Detectives identified the suspect as Sian Andre Spencer, 47, who police said was delivering mail at the time of the incident and has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for about five years. Authorities said the dogs were barking at the fence before they were sprayed.

Sian Andre Spencer. BSO / CBS News Miami

Police said the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were notified and assisted with the investigation. Spencer's employment status is pending an internal review, according to police.

The dogs were later evaluated by a veterinarian. Medical staff said pepper spray exposure can cause temporary pain, irritation and discomfort in animals and may lead to eye injuries if not treated. The dogs were treated and continue to be monitored, police said.

Spencer was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and transported to the Broward County Main Jail, police said.

Lauderhill police said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.