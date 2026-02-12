USPS clerk accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of U.S. Treasury checks all around Miami-Dade, police say

A U.S. Postal Service clerk is accused of stealing more than $2 million worth of U.S. Treasury checks from a facility in West Miami-Dade, and an arrest report says there may be "potential co-conspirators."

The report said 35-year-old Sylvester Green Byrd of S.W. Miami-Dade is charged with 1st degree grand theft and 451 counts of fraudulent use or possession of personal identification.

The report said Byrd stole 451 checks at the U.S. Postal Service Facility at 2200 N.W. 72nd Ave. near Miami International Airport.

He was reportedly arrested on Wednesday during a joint multi-agency operation involving the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, as well as the North Miami Beach Police.

Late Thursday afternoon, North Miami Beach Police released a statement saying that the checks totaled more than $2 million and revealed that this arrest was part of a larger story.

The release said this case involved an organized and sophisticated scheme to defraud hundreds of victims by exploiting the postal delivery service and using postal employees in the scheme.

How Byrd was arrested by North Miami Beach police

CBS News Miami spoke with North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos, who said four of his officers took part in the arrest and the multi-agency operation.

Pinillos said, "I am very proud of the officers who worked diligently with the other agencies. This type of large-scale operation is something that we all need to work together to be successful at. We are ecstatic and happy on the part of the officers who took part in this case."

"It is infuriating for you as a citizen and a resident of this country because you think the people handling your mail would be trustworthy and handle stuff with care when in reality they allegedly steal your money," he also said.

As Byrd appeared before a Judge in bond court, he said, "I made a mistake," but his Public Defender warned him not to say anything about his case. A judge found probable cause for the charges and held him on a total bond of $50,000.

Authorities say an investigation was launched after a report of an employee or employees "unlawfully removing" U.S. Treasury checks. Authorities say postal agents saw Byrd concealing many of the checks inside his shirt, and he was taken into custody.

Police say there are more people working with Byrd for this theft and asks the public for any information

The report said Byrd was seen using an iPhone and may have been communicating with potential co-conspirators. The report did not list the names of any potential co-conspirators.

"We believe others are involved in this case, not just one person, and as this case unfolds, I am sure more information will come out," Pinillos said.

Pinillos said if you are worried you may be missing a U.S. Treasury Department check, he has some advice for you.

"Be proactive about it. Call the Treasury Department and check online. Check the status of your checks for delivery. Call the postal service. Get to know your postal carriers."

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirmed that Byrd was an employee with the Postal Service and said he is currently on a "non-duty status."

They also said the investigation is "ongoing."