USCG: Crews offload over 14,153 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $186 million

MIAMI -- The U.S Coast Guard offloaded over 14,153 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $186 million in Miami, authorities said.

"The offloaded contraband today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working collaboratively to combat the illicit drug trade in the Caribbean region and into the United States," said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven. "This teamwork is vital in identifying, intercepting, and seizing vessels involved in illicit trafficking, and it serves as a testament to the hard work of these crews."

In addition to the confiscated narcotics, 12 suspected smugglers have been apprehended and will face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, according to a statement from the U.S Coast Guard.

There is no information on the suspects as of now.