These companies say they're investing more in U.S. manufacturing as tariffs go into effect

Since the start of President Trump's second term in office, a number of corporations have announced plans to expand their production capabilities in the U.S.

The announcements come as some of the Trump administration's new tariffs take effect, with other import duties still pending. Although not all the companies expecting to grow their manufacturing footprint in the U.S. have directly cited the tariffs as a motivating factor, the White House has touted such moves as furthering Mr. Trump's goal of stoking job-creation on home soil.

In March, for example, the White House celebrated pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson's plan to invest $55 billion in U.S. manufacturing, calling it a "massive victory in President Donald J. Trump's unrelenting pursuit of American manufacturing dominance" in a statement on its website.

For most companies, making such a shift would require committing hundreds of millions, or even billions, of dollars to building and expanding U.S. factories, economists say.

Many trade experts are skeptical that even the threat of higher tariffs and political pressure from the White House are enough to spur companies to make such strategic pivots. More commonly, they note, the decision on where to locate factories hinges far more on factors including labor and energy costs; tax rates; political instability; and the regulatory environment.

Economists note that tariffs can help nurture emerging industries and create manufacturing jobs in sectors where consumers can easily substitute a cheaper domestic product for a higher cost foreign one. Levies on foreign imports that aren't key components in other products may also drive domestic investment.

To date, however, the Trump administrations tariffs have been broad-based, rather than narrowly targeted to support a given industry. That is likely to suppress their potential to foster job growth, according to Goldman Sachs economists.

"The broader statistical evidence points to negative net employment effects" of tariffs, analysts with the investment bank said in an April 13 report. "While the range of estimates is wide, academic studies generally find that a 10 [percentage point] increase in tariff rates raises employment in protected industries by 0.2-0.4% but that each 1 [percentage point] increase in tariff-driven costs lowers employment by 0.3-0.6%."

Here's a partial list of companies large and small that have recently announced plans to expand their manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

Abbott Laboratories

Illinois-based medical device company Abbott Laboratories said in a statement Wednesday that a $500 million investment in manufacturing, research and development capabilities at plants in Illinois and Texas will "go live" by the end of the year. To support the expansion, Abbott plans to hire up to 300 workers across both states.

Abbott manufactures medical devices at facilities worldwide, and such products are subject to country-specific levies that Mr. Trump has paused for 90 days.

Apple

Apple in February said that it's committed to spending more than $500 billion on expanding its U.S. manufacturing capabilities over four years.

The company says it will expand its current facilities, increasing the number of workers employed at plants in Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Apple also has plans to build a 250,000-square-foot factory in Houston. Scheduled to open in 2026, the plant will build servers that power Apple Intelligence, the company's AI — another area the tech giant is pouring money into.

The sum marks Apple's largest-ever financial commitment, the company said.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we're thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we'll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation."

Chobani

Chobani, known for its Greek-style yogurt, is expanding manufacturing in New York State. The yogurt company on Tuesday announced plans to spend at least $1.2 billion opening a million-square-foot factory in Rome, New York.

Company executives believe the plant will be the largest dairy factory in the U.S., with the capacity to produce up to one billion pounds of dairy products annually. Chobani said the domestic expansion, which will create 1,000 new jobs, is necessary to meet demand.

The investment comes after Chobani announced a $500 million expansion in Twin Falls, Idaho in March.

Cra-Z-Art

Randolph, New Jersey-based toy company Cra-Z-Art in March said it is growing its U.S. production capacity by 50%, "to combat the cost of tariffs for imported goods from China and other countries."

"Based on the current economic climate, we are taking decisive action to expand and invest in American manufacturing. We are fortunate to have the infrastructure and capabilities in place to rapidly increase toy and school supply production as well as manufacturing space right here in the USA," Cra-Z-Art chairman Lawrence Rosen said. "This will greatly benefit our retail partners by allowing us to get products to market quicker and more cost effectively, ultimately passing along the savings to our valued consumer. It also benefits the local economy where our factories are located."

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is planning to invest more than $55 billion in new U.S. manufacturing facilities over four years. The investment represents a 25% increase compared with the previous four years, the health care company said in March.

"Today's announcements accelerate our nearly 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine tackling the world's toughest healthcare challenges," Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato, said in a statement. "Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting-edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world."

The brand new Wilson, North Carolina, facility will focus on manufacturing next-generation medication for people with cancer, and immune-mediated and neurological diseases, the company said.

The pharmaceutical company will also expand capacity at existing domestic plants in a move it says "will create high-paying, high-technology jobs."

Honda Motor

Honda Motor this week said it is moving production of its Civic Hybrid Hatchback from Japan to the U.S., in the face of a barrage of tariffs by the Trump administration, including a 25% tariff on vehicles and auto parts imported into the U.S.

Honda currently produces the Civic Hatchback Hybrid from two plants, one in Indiana and another in Japan. "But beginning later this year it will be produced only in Indiana," American Honda Motor Co. spokesperson Chris Abbruzzese told CBS MoneyWatch.

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai in March announced a $21 billion commitment to investing in domestic manufacturing from 2025 to 2028.

As part of that commitment, the company has pledged to put $9 billion toward expanding domestic automobile production to 1.2 million vehicles a year, it said.

"Hyundai Motor Group is deepening its partnership with the United States, reinforcing our shared vision for American industrial leadership. The Group's investment and efforts will further expand our operations in the U.S. and grow our American workforce," Hyundai said in a March statement.

Nvidia

Last week, American chip maker Nvidia announced that for this first time in the company's history, it will be manufacturing chips and AI supercomputers in the U.S.

Nvidia said in a statement that it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build its Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas. The company said it expects to produce up to half a trillion dollars' worth of AI infrastructure in the U.S.

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the same statement. "Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

Roche

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche in April said it's committing $50 billion to growing its U.S. operations.

The funds will go toward building new research and development sites, and expanding existing manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California, the company said on April 21.

Roche will also announce a new 900,000-square-foot manufacturing center dedicated to its weight loss medicine portfolio. Its location has not yet been disclosed.

"Roche is a Swiss company with a strong heritage in more than 130 countries globally. Today's announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development and manufacturing in the U.S.," Roche Group CEO said in a statement.

TSMC

Taiwanese semiconductor maker TSMC in March announced a $165 billion total investment in U.S. manufacturing capabilities. The investment augments an existing $65 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing operations in Phoenix by $100 billion. The expansion includes plans for three new plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major research and development center, the company said.