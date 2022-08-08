US Border Patrol: Large migrant vessel makes Keys landfall

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - The US Border Patrol said Monday evening that a large sailing vessel carrying migrants had made landfall in the Florida Keys.

This marks the latest migrant vessel to make it to South Florida. 

On Saturday, a large sailboat carrying more than 100 migrants ran aground off Key Largo. 

The US Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are on scene. 

As is usually the case, the migrants will be provided water, life jackets and will likely be repatriated. 

It is unclear where these migrants were coming from. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

