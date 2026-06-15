Uruguay, Saudi Arabia play to draw in FIFA World Cup opener at Miami Stadium as fans celebrate global atmosphere

The first FIFA World Cup match in South Florida ended in a draw, but fans leaving Miami Stadium said the atmosphere — not the final score — defined the day.

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finished level after a hard-fought 97-minute match that left both sides searching for a breakthrough, even as thousands of fans streamed into the streets reflecting on a day that showcased the global reach of soccer.

For many in attendance, the scene inside the stadium felt like a celebration of the sport itself.

"It's the only competition that matters for the rest of the world," said Uruguay supporter Nicolas Loeff.

Some spectators believed Saudi Arabia had done enough to earn all three points.

"Saudi Arabia played very well, and I personally think they deserved the win," said Sergio Morales, who attended the match.

Saudi supporters, while disappointed not to leave with a victory, remained optimistic about the road ahead.

"We want to win. But we will take it next match," said fan Amjad Gomah.

Despite heavy traffic leaving the venue, fans said the experience inside the stadium made the trip worthwhile, especially for younger attendees experiencing the World Cup atmosphere firsthand.

"The environment was so cool," said Sofia Loeff, a Uruguay supporter. "I loved the singing, and the vibe itself was really fun."

Fans from countries not represented on the field also embraced the occasion, including Gundo, who traveled from South Africa.

"It's very football-y," he said, summing up the atmosphere simply.

Gundo said the World Cup experience extends beyond the action on the pitch.

"You just meet people. You high-five whoever you don't know. You wear your colors every day," he said.

The next match at Miami Stadium is scheduled for Sunday, when Uruguay will face Cape Verde as it looks to secure its first win of the tournament.