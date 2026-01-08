Fans at University of Miami team store grabbing merch ahead of tonight's Fiesta Bowl

The University of Miami Hurricanes are facing off against the Ole Miss Rebels at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona on Thursday night, and fans can't wait.

The fan-demonium is in full swing and fans at the University of Miami team store are looking kids kids in a toy store.

Hurricanes fans say that each piece of merchandise is a piece of history. The team store here has Fiesta Bowl t-shirts, but they may be dated after Thursday night and they'll have to add "Champions" to the bottom of them.

A fan told CBS News Miami that the lead-up to each college football playoff game has had new gear each time here at the team store.

That's because with each game comes a different piece of history for Miami football.

Former NFL football players Ray Lewis, left, and Michael Irvin react after Miami running back Charmar Brown, not visible, scored a rushing touchdown during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Julio Cortez / AP

CBS News Miami was at the team store when the Canes first learned they made it in the college football playoff.

Fans were just as excited.

The team store has shirts for the Cotton Bowl win over the Buckeyes, and for the Fiesta Bowl Thursday night.

Now the storyline this week is Miami and Ole Miss trying to get into their first-ever college football playoff national championship game.

A fan told CBS News Miami that he's been getting gear pretty much each step of the way.

"Any step of the way that I'm gonna get something new is something that I can hold onto," said Eric Hazday, a lifelong University of Miami fan. "We haven't made it since 2001. I was 4-years-old then. I didn't own anything. So, the fact that I'll have a piece from each step will be pretty cool,"

The team store will be open leading up to the game on Thursday night. It couldn't be more true that each game is a piece of history because the win against Texas A&M was the first-ever college football playoff win for the Canes.

And the win against Ohio State was redemption for the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

And if they win this game, they play the national title game here in South Florida.