University of Miami introduces Jai Lucas as new men's basketball head coach

The University of Miami has named Jai Lucas as its new head coach for men's basketball, tapping the highly regarded Duke assistant to lead the Hurricanes into a new era.

Lucas, 35, arrives in Coral Gables after three seasons at Duke, where he served as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach.

He takes over for longtime Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, who stepped down unexpectedly in December, leaving the program in the hands of interim coach Bill Courtney.

A rising star in coaching

Lucas has built a reputation as an elite recruiter and defensive strategist. He was instrumental in Duke's successful pursuit of highly touted twin brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer-both Miami natives and sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer. The Hurricanes had aggressively pursued the Boozers as well, making Lucas' hiring all the more significant.

Before his time at Duke, Lucas spent two seasons at Kentucky as a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach. He began his coaching career at Texas, his alma mater, where he rose from special assistant to assistant coach over seven years.

Relationships, development and competition

During his introductory press conference, Lucas spoke passionately about his coaching philosophy and vision for Miami's program.

"You can't do anything meaningful if you don't have strong relationships," Lucas said. "That will be our foundation-in our program, in the community and on and off the court."

He also stressed player development and a relentless competitive mindset.

"There's a process to winning and we will not cheat the process," Lucas said. "We will be relentless in everything we do."

A former McDonald's All-American, Lucas began his college playing career at Florida before transferring to Texas. After a brief professional career, he transitioned into coaching, a path he now sees as his true calling.

"To the students, to the alumni and to the city of Miami, this is your team," Lucas said. "We can't be our best version of ourselves if we don't have you behind us."