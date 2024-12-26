Jim Larranaga steps down as University of Miami basketball coach

Jim Larranaga to step down as University of Miami basketball coach, according to reports

Jim Larranaga to step down as University of Miami basketball coach, according to reports

CORAL GABLES - Jim Larranaga, who led the University of Miami's men's basketball team to its first Final Four in the school history in 2023, stepped down as head coach Thursday.

Larranaga, who turned 75 in October, will be replaced immediately by associate head coach Bill Courtney, 54, for the remainder of the season. The university will "commence a national search for the next leader of Hurricanes men's basketball as part of its continued commitment to competing at the highest level in all of its programs," according to a release.

The Hurricanes next play at Boston College on New Year's Day.

Larranaga said he made the decision after Saturday's 78-74 overtime loss to Mount St. Mary's at home. "I can't do it like I need to do it," he said.

He appeared at a news conference Thursday afternoon with Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich after The Miami Herald and Associated Press reported earlier in the day he was going to step down.

"After more than 50 years in college coaching, it is simply time," Larrañaga said in a news release. "There is never a great moment to step away, but I owe it to our student-athletes, our staff and the University of Miami to make this move now when my heart is simply no longer in the game and I owe it to Liz, Jay, Jon and my grandchildren to be a greater part of their lives.

"The University needs a new leader of the program, one who is both adept at and embracing of the new world of intercollegiate athletics. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of the Hurricane Family and to represent this world-class institution. Most importantly, I have been so blessed to have coached the hundreds of young men who chose to wear the UM jersey and who have gone on to flourish in their respective journeys. I will always be a Cane."

During the news conference Radakovich said "today is about celebrating the winningest coach in the history of Miami men's basketball."

"Jim has been a great asset to our Department of Athletics and a great partner to me and to my predecessors," Radakovich said in a statement. "I know that he did not reach this decision lightly or without great reflection. We are so grateful for his many contributions to Miami Athletics over the years and for being such an outstanding ambassador for the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes are 4-8 this season after an overtime loss to Mount St. Mary's last week and have lost 18 of their past 22 games dating to last season.

Miami ended the 2023 season with a 10-game losing skid.

Who is Jim Larranaga

Larranaga was under contract through the 2026-27 season with Miami.

He came from George Mason where he also coached for 14 years and led the Virginia public school to the Final Four in 2006.

Larranaga currently ranks No. 6 on the NCAA's list of winningest active Division 1 coaches with a 744-505 record.

Since arriving at the Coral Gables campus in 2011, he has compiled 274-174 record.

He had head coaching steps at American International (1977-79), Bowling Green (1986-1997), George Mason (1997-2011).

Larranaga has been named the Associated Press, Naismith, USBWA and Henry Iba National Coach of the Year.

"It is hard to fully articulate just what Jim Larrañaga has meant to the University of Miami," UM President Joe Echevarria said in a statement/ "His contributions go well beyond the wins, the championships and the Final Four run in 2023. He has elevated our athletics program and increased the visibility of our institution by championing our educational mission. Perhaps most importantly, he has recruited tremendous young men to Coral Gables who earned their degrees and who impacted the community, and we are grateful for his service.

"As a University, we will honor his legacy by continuing to invest in our men's basketball program and by pursuing a new leader of our program who will take us to unprecedented heights. With a world-class institution, incredible fans and a commitment to championships, I am confident in what comes next."

He played basketball at Providence and selected in the sixth round of the 1971 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He left the Pistons' rookie camp to take a coaching position at Davidson College.

Who is Bill Courtney

Courtney is in his sixth season at Miami, including his third as associate head coach. He has been involved in coaching, scouting, recruiting and player development.

He was an assistant under Larranaga at George Mason from 1997-2005).

He has been an assistant coach at DePaul (2017-19), head coach at Cornell (2010-16), assistant at Virginia Tech (2009-10), Virginia (2006-09), Providence (2005-06), George Mason (1997-2005), Bowling Green (1996-97) and American (1995-96).

"Bill Courtney has been by Jim's side during some of our most successful seasons and plays a significant role in our program, both on the court and off," Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "Elevating Bill to Interim Head Coach for the remainder of this season was an easy decision and will ensure a smooth transition for our student-athletes as we resume ACC play. I am confident that Bill and the rest of our coaching staff will rise to the occasion and lead us in the right direction."

Courtney earned First Team All-Patriot League accolades during his junior and senior seasons as a captain at Bucknell University, from which he graduated in 1992 and named to the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007. He competed professionally for the Philadelphia Spirit of the United States Basketball League (USBL) and for the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Summer League team in 1992 before spending two years playing professional basketball in Hong Kong. He also played in the Philippines for one season.

Courtney has two sons, Billy and Derek.