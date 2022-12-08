Universal Orlando to open new interactive Minions attraction next summer

ORLANDO - Get ready to get into more Minion fun at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Villain-Con Minion Blast will open next summer at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination's blockbuster franchises.

The new attraction is an interactive, blaster game experience in which guests will "put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise's most infamous supervillains," according to a release from Universal.

The attraction will be near the front of the park in the building formerly occupied by Shrek 4-D.

"The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con - the biggest criminal convention on the planet - to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They'll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible," Universal described the attraction, in a press release.

More details about Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Land will be revealed in the months ahead.