Man who rode Universal Epic Universe roller coaster becomes unresponsive, dies

Guest on Universal Orlando ride becomes unresponsive, dies at hospital

Guest on Universal Orlando ride becomes unresponsive, dies at hospital

Guest on Universal Orlando ride becomes unresponsive, dies at hospital

A man became unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Universal's new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida Wednesday night and later died, authorities and the company say.

A Universal spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News that a guest "was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation."

The ride is still closed, the spokesperson said.

The Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office told CBS News the visitor was a man and was in his thirties.

Epic Universe was the first major theme park to open in Florida in more than 25 years when it welcomed visitors just before Memorial Day weekend and is expected to ramp up competition with Walt Disney World Resort, a fixture in Orlando since 1971 when it first opened.