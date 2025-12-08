United Way Broward helping homeless veterans through Mission United program

The number of homeless veterans in Florida is dropping dramatically, and programs like the Mission United program by United Way in Broward County are playing a role in that.

Monica Mitchell's time serving in the U.S. Army in the 1990's took her around the World.

"When I was in Germany I actually went to Czechoslovakia. I went to Spain," Mitchell said.

After her time in the service, she took a job with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) helping other veterans. But, she said she needed help in 2021 when her house's rent kept increasing to where she couldn't afford it. She said she had to move in with her mother.

"When you have to share a room with your teenage daughter," Mitchell said. "We're sleeping in the same bed. It was pretty rough."

Mitchell eventually realized this wasn't sustainable.

"I was laying there one day and I was like, my lightbulb really came on," Mitchell said.

So, she called a homeless help hotline and they connected her with United Way Broward who helped enroll her in the Mission United program.

The program got her two years of housing assistance payments. That gave her a cushion while she looked for new housing. And now, she no longer needs them and has moved into a duplex in Hollywood.

"I was just so surprised how they came immediately and to help me," Mitchell said.

More than 30 different United Way chapters have a Mission United program

"She knew the resources existed. She just didn't know how to connect with them," said James Heaton, of United Way Broward.

Heaton said more than 30 different United Way chapters have a Mission United program, and he said the program originated in Broward County.

United Way Broward's most recent data shows that the number of counted homeless veterans has fluctuated with 197 in 2019, 219 in 2021, and 183 in 2023.

Heaton said you don't have to live on the streets to qualify for the program.

"They could be living in an apartment or a house or with a family member, that they're no longer welcome there," Heaton said "Or maybe no longer able to continue to reside there. So, instead of letting them become homeless, we can prevent them from becoming homeless and get them into their own stable housing."

Mitchell said the program didn't just get her a temporary home, she's lived at the same place ever since the Mission United program helped her. Now, as she continues her work with the VA, she can use her experience to connect other veterans in need with the program.

"Trust me I pass the number along to anybody. Every day," Mitchell said.

United Way said Mission United has helped over 1,200 veteran families just this year.

Mitchell tells CBS News Miami there is no shame in asking for help, since this is just one way that Broward County thanks veterans for their service.