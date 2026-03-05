Massive warehouse fire leads to unhealthy air quality in Miami-Dade and Broward. Here's what experts say to do.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is warning residents within a 5-mile radius of a massive warehouse fire that has been burning since Thursday morning to stay inside as much as possible. This is due to the amount of smoke from the fire, causing the air quality to become unhealthy, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

MDFR issued a public safety alert notification on residents' phones, reading: "Due to shifting wind conditions, smoke may be impacting your area. It is recommended to stay indoors when possible, especially for those with medical or respiratory conditions that are aggravated by smoke. Keep your windows and doors closed and recirculate ventilation systems."

MDFR issued this notification on people's phones who live within a 5-mile radius of the massive warehouse fire CBS News Miami

Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that the fire could be burning for a couple of days due to the collapse of the roof of the warehouse, located at 20600 Northwest 47th Avenue, trapping hundreds or even thousands of items underneath it.

CBS News Miami spoke to Dr. Jason Mansour, the director of Broward Health Medical Center, who says that smoke from a fire like this one can cause major health problems, especially if it has carbon monoxide.

"The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning would include headaches, dizziness, it could make the person feel very confused," Dr. Mansour said.

He added that if a patient is experiencing an exposure to carbon monoxide, they should go to the emergency room to get evaluated.

Officials and doctors alike also advise to avoid strenuous activity outside.