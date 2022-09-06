Undeveloped tracts of land in Pembroke Pines disappearing?

MIAMI - It's one of the last few privately owned lots in Pembroke Pines that is zoned for farming, but that could change in the near future.

"It provides a wildlife corridor for birds and animals to be able to traverse the area from the Everglades," Scott Barnett, a Pembroke Pines resident said.

Locals like Barnett have grown to appreciate the undeveloped tracts of land. It sits on 196th Avenue between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road.

"That's a small piece of green land there's so few pieces that's available," Sue Snyder, another Pembroke Pines resident said.

The current owner recently acquired a permit to clear his portion of the land, and heavy machinery has been steadily chopping away at clearing the land. It's alarmed nearby residents that change may be in store.

"It was sort of odd that way it really shouldn't be developed but made into an open space," Pembroke Pines City Commissioner Angelo Castillo said.

Castillo recalled that city had tried to buy the property before, but the owner back then, a church refused. "It's sort of sandwiched between environmentally preserved wetlands but it is buildable property," he explained.

The two lots have sat undisturbed for over a decade until now. Under current agricultural zoning, a new developer could come in, and actually apply to build a lot of things that don't necessarily relate to "farming," things, such a nursery, assisted living facility, or seek to rezone it all together.

CBS4 asked Commissioner Castillo if it would be possible to build homes, he replied, "It sure could, if there were 3 votes on the city commission to change the zoning they could absolutely proceed."

Now, some see this as the last chance to try and save what many think of as ideal open space. Commissioner Castillo has talked with residents, and he is planning to propose the city try to make another offer.

"Residents are sick and tired of growth in West Pembroke Pines uncontrolled growth in relation to how quickly we can deliver traffic relief," he said.

The owner of one of the parcels of land, Alexander Boria, CEO of Borluv Development confirmed in writing his 4.15-acre portion is "being prepared for future sale. We have been offered amounts in the range of 3.8M - 4.8M depending on intended use." However, he also told CBS4 he would consider an offer from the city if it was fair, or in the "realm" of existing offers.

"I think the way we should look at this is it's a valuable asset for Pembroke Pines and if we can hold onto that last bit of green space than it would be a better balance for the community," Scott Barnett added.

CBS4 searched for a listing for the parcel behind the Boria property but as of this publication has yet to find one, but it would definitely raise another question; what would happen to that property if the other one sold? Or what would it take to sell that land as well?