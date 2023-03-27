UM Hurricanes women's basketball team home after historic NCAA Tournament run

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is now home after a historic run in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Katie Meier said, of course, that she wished her team could have advanced but there was something else, the secret is out that the University of Miami is a strong basketball school.

"You know I just told those players, usually I'm grateful for the university, I am very grateful for this university, but I did tell them this university is very lucky to have young people that represent the way you do," she said.

It was quite the fight as they battled in the Elite 8. UM kept the score low, losing only to LSU by 54-42.

"I mean we did something no one else could do, we really held them," said Meier.

But the Hurricanes struggle offensively.

"We just kept saying that little round thing didn't go into the big round thing, and that was frustrating for my players, it wasn't lack of effort, lack of preparation, it was just one of those nights," said Meier.

'Canes forward Lola Pendande said she's certainly sad they didn't advance, but there's also a lot to be happy about.

"I'm really proud of our time, of our staff, we fought through everything, we fought against the odds, and I'm just super happy and I love my teammates," she said.

That spirit was shared by fans who came out Monday morning to welcome home the women's team.

"I'm a season ticket holder, we've been great fans, and I know they played their hearts out yesterday even though it didn't look so pretty," said Desiree Meyer.

Though the team's run has ended, Meier said they were able to walk away with an incredible experience thanks to supporters.

"People were just pouring themselves into this team, that's what makes it most memorable, not that we've won three wins in the tournament but that people just rallied behind us so much," said Meier.

She hopes to keep moving forward with returning players next year and adds she hopes others will come out to see the team at the university's Watsco Center.