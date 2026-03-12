Move to keep Ultra Music Festival in Miami's Bayfront Park for decades draws some criticism from residents

As the Ultra Music Festival prepares to return to Bayfront Park in just over two weeks, some downtown Miami residents say their concerns about noise and park access aren't being heard.

Sections of the 32‑acre waterfront park are already fenced off as crews begin preparing for the three‑day electronic music festival.

For residents like Manish and Kalyani Chauhan, who live within walking distance, the changes are disrupting their daily routines, including their dog Prince Leo's daily walks.

"Tourists don't know which way to go or what to expect, but as a resident this is our daily routine," Manish Chauhan said.

Some residents say that Ultra Music Festival is so loud that it shakes their homes

Noise remains the top complaint for many of those living along Biscayne Boulevard, where sound from the festival carries directly into nearby condos. Some say the music is loud enough to shake their units.

"If these commissioners could actually hear how loud it is, I know that if they were in their own homes listening to this level of noise, they would not stand for it," said Laura Okamura, a resident of 50 Biscayne.

The Miami City Commission on Thursday is expected to discuss a proposed 20‑year contract extension that would keep Ultra at Bayfront Park long‑term.

District 2 Commissioner Damian Pardo said the item was added to the agenda last minute, without adequate opportunity for public input.

Pardo plans to push for the item to be tabled to allow more discussion with those who live near the park.

"They more than deserve that. They are taxpayers. They work hard. They live in our city, and they need to feel heard," Pardo said.

Residents want city leaders, festival organizers to consider quality of life concerns

Some residents say they don't oppose Ultra entirely but want city leaders and festival organizers to consider quality of life concerns, including noise, traffic and recurring park closures.

"We are not saying that we oppose having Ultra down here," Okamura said. "We are saying, could you please give some consideration to the residents that live down here?"

Pardo said he is willing to visit any home facing the festival grounds to hear the noise firsthand.

The commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.